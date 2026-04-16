Pedestrian shoves passing cyclist who nearly hit him at Raffles Place zebra crossing, argument breaks out

Cyclist gets shoved by pedestrian in near-miss at Raffles Place zebra crossing, stops to argue with him

A near-miss at a zebra crossing apparently infuriated an involved pedestrian, who gave the passing cyclist a shove.

This quickly led to a confrontation at the roadside, with a nearby driver momentarily joining in.

Cyclist pushes bicycle and argues with pedestrian

According to the footage timestamp, the incident happened on Wednesday (15 April) at 1.48pm.

The camcar drove behind a bicycle as they approached a zebra crossing across China Street in Raffles Place.

At the time, two pedestrians were walking across on the zebra crossing. The cyclist quickly swerved away and avoided hitting them.

One of the pedestrians shoved the rear of the bicycle as it passed by, causing the camcar driver to honk at him.

The cyclist promptly rolled his bicycle to the roadside to confront the pedestrian, who appeared to be arguing with him.

“You don’t liddat push people’s bicycle, he will fall down!” The camcar driver shouted out of the window as he passed by.

He was met with more arguing off-screen, with the two involved speaking over each other.

“Just post on Facebook lah!” The driver told him. As the car drove off, the argument appeared to continue.

The driver also criticised the pedestrian to another occupant, saying he should have waited an extra second to avoid any sort of altercation.

MS News has reached out to the police for any information on the incident.

Commenters split over whether pedestrian was wrong

The camcar driver did end up posting the video to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, as he suggested.

The footage sparked a heated debate on who exactly is at fault.

One netizen sided with the pedestrian, labelling his actions as “self-defence”.

Another commenter agreed that the cyclist was wrong, but said it didn’t give the pedestrian the right to push him, which potentially could cause injury.

Amid all the arguing, one user noted that the cyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet while riding on the road.

Also read: Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with car in Hougang, driver assisting police investigations

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.