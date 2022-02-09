Pek Kio Resident Falsely Claims Armed Robbery On 5 Feb

False claims can lead to a disastrous turn of events, especially when one needs to continue the lie to keep up with the narrative.

That’s what happened when a man falsely claimed to have become a victim of armed robbery in his home in Pek Kio.

He claimed that he was attacked, stabbed, and subsequently robbed of $600 in his home at Blk 47 Owen Road.

After he filed a report, investigations revealed inconsistencies in his statements and camera footage, leading police to conclude that the man had falsely made these claims.

If found guilty, he may face 2 years in jail or a fine for providing false information to a public servant.

Pek Kio resident claims armed robbers stole $600 at knifepoint

Tanjong Pagar MP Alvin Tan took to Facebook on Sunday (6 Feb) to bring attention to this case.

He shared a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release which stated that a 57-year-old man had alerted the police about an armed robbery on 5 Feb.

In his account, the man claimed that 2 unknown men had entered his Owen Road unit and robbed him of $600 at knifepoint.

He added that the pair also injured him before fleeing from the scene on foot.

Resident’s statements & police camera footage didn’t match

Following the man’s report, the police conducted investigations and found several inconsistencies.

According to Tanglin Police Division, the man’s account of events did not match police camera footage of the area during the time of the incident.

After probing further, the police found that the man had provided false information. They also discovered that the man was not a victim of the crime he had described.

The police will continue investigating the case.

Could face 2 years’ jail for providing false information

If he proves guilty of providing false information to a public servant, the man could face up to 2 years’ imprisonment, a fine or both.

In light of the incident, the SPF warns the public against making false reports and providing false information.

Instead of channelling police resources to such cases, they can be better utilised on real crimes and emergencies.

MP Alvin Tan echoed the sentiment and added that false reports can cause unnecessary alarm to neighbours.

Do not waste police resources

Police resources are a precious commodity that we rely heavily on in cases of real crimes and emergencies.

A false report can thus compromise the safety of the general public.

Hopefully, this story serves both as a warning and a reminder to not waste police resources unnecessarily.

