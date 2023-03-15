2 Men In Penang Fight With Food Delivery Rider After Alleged Harassment Towards Restaurant Staff

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Delivery Rider Comes To Blows With 2 Men At Penang Restaurant

A video of a delivery rider in a fight with two men at a restaurant in Penang went viral on Wednesday (15 Mar). At one point, the two men even threw chairs at the rider.

The fight purportedly took place yesterday (14 Mar) and occurred as the rider had allegedly insulted a female staff at the restaurant.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Penang Southwest Police District has confirmed the incident and stated that three men are assisting in police investigations.

Fight between delivery rider and 2 men in Penang restaurant captured on video

The video, which lasts a minute and five seconds, shows two men hitting someone wearing what appears to be the foodpanda uniform.

The pair grabbed restaurant chairs and proceed hit the rider. However, the rider is able to wrestle the chair away from them.

He then begins to retaliate with his fists, attempting to fight both men.

Onlookers try to stop the men, but only succeed in taking the shirt off one of them.

The rider then goes on the offensive on the man who still has a shirt off, trading blows with him.

After being separated, the rider drops to the floor and picks up his mobile phone to record a video.

The man walks away, apparently in an attempt to avoid being recorded. The rider follows, still pointing his phone at him.

At least there’s no more fighting after that since the men have been separated.

3 men arrested after incident in Penang

Sin Chew Daily reported netizens at the scene saying the rider had insulted the female staff of the restaurant.

The two men then stepped forward.

The newspaper understands the incident took place yesterday (14 Mar) morning at a restaurant in Penang’s Southwest District.

Citing a police statement, Sin Chew Daily reported that the police have arrested three men — aged 44 and 68 — in connection to the fight and are currently assisting with police investigations.

Two informants reportedly suffered body and head injuries during the incident.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.