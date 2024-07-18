Penang school principal chides students for performance in front of parents, later apologises

Penang school principal scolds students in front of family for delays in performance

Recently, the actions of a secondary school principal who disciplined his students after a performance in Penang has sparked uproar on the Internet.

He scolded them in front of their parents, subsequently apologising for his behaviour.

Penang school principal scolds students after performance

According to World of Buzz, Instagram user @y_4_singing posted two now-deleted Instagram stories of the principal reprimanding his students for the disappointing elements of their performance.

The performance had appeared to end smoothly without any hiccups. However, the principal then started off his tirade by warning them: “You might not like what I have to say.”

He proceeded to point out that despite the show being scheduled to end at 10am, it had instead concluded at 10.30am.

Wanting the students to reflect on the delay, he said: “Have you ever thought why the show ended late? Because the emcee was in control, but I’m not blaming the emcee.”

“After the emcee made a brief introduction, you should’ve come onto the stage without any delay.”

Principal criticises attire during performance

The principal also noted that the event had been initially set to begin at 7.30am.

However, a teacher requested for it to begin at 7.45am, which displeased him.

“I take time seriously,” he said. “In the future, I hope this doesn’t repeat again. After the emcee introduces the performance, the performers should immediately step out.”

The principal also mentioned that the number of Chinese songs played throughout the performance was insufficient.

“This is a Chinese school, but why are only half the songs Chinese songs? Am I right?” he asked.

He went on to state that the students should also have worn Mongolian attire for the song they played, adding: “Why are some of you wearing Baju Melayu?”

Principal later apologises to students

The principal concluded by reminding the students of the areas of improvement they should reflect and work on.

The user later updated via another Instagram story, stating that the principal had apologised to his students for the public admonishment.

“I wasn’t criticising the principal, but just pinpointing the time and place he chose to comment on the students,” the user said.

“Choir teams from different schools and their coaches were also at the scene.”

They added that they took the video down without being intimidated by any of those involved in the matter.

