50-year-old man dies after S$17K penis enlargement surgery at Taiwan clinic

Man dies after undergoing penis enlargement surgery in Taipei

A 50-year-old man died following a penis enlargement surgery at a clinic in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday (17 Sept).

The man, identified as Mr Jian, had paid NT$400,000 (approximately S$17,000) for the procedure.

According to local reports, he underwent the surgery around 11am and lost vital signs around 7pm while in recovery after the anaesthesia wore off.

The clinic called emergency services, but paramedics confirmed that Mr Jian was already deceased upon arrival and he was not transported to the hospital.

It is believed that improper anaesthesia caused him to lose both his breathing and heartbeat during the recovery period.

Doctor who performed surgery arrested

Following the incident, police arrested 60-year-old Dr Ding Binhuang, who performed the surgery on Mr Jian.

The doctor, also known as Ding Liwen, has a reported history of multiple medical disputes, including cases of medical malpractice, patient deaths, and even allegations of sexual harassment.

The clinic where the incident occurred was previously called An He Mei Clinic.

However, due to its history of multiple medical controversies, the clinic’s name has been removed from the signboard in what appears to be an attempt to distance itself from past issues.

Doctor’s history of medical disputes

Dr Ding has previously been linked to three deaths resulting from breast augmentation and penis enlargement surgeries.

Many of his medical disputes have been settled, but he was charged with manslaughter after a male patient died three days following a penile implant surgery.

In 2022, one of Dr Ding’s female patients, who had undergone breast augmentation, developed an inflamed wound that failed to heal after more than a week.

While the patient survived after being hospitalised, the wound became necrotic, causing permanent damage.

Despite charges filed by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, Dr Ding continued to operate his practice.

The police are currently investigating him for manslaughter and other charges related to the incident.

