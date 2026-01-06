Man’s penis shrinks after undergoing surgery in Spain, he receives S$30K compensation 15 years later

Man’s penis shrinks by 6cm after surgery to correct curved penis

A man in Spain has been awarded EUR20,000 (S$30,000) in compensation nearly 15 years after a surgery meant to correct his curved penis resulted in his genitals shrinking by six centimetres, leaving him with lifelong physical and emotional distress.

Man suffered painful erections

According to El Doce, the then-52-year-old man consulted a doctor in Oct 2011, complaining of a painful erection and the curvature of his penis.

He was then referred to the urology department of the Santa María del Rosell Hospital in Cartagena, where he was diagnosed with Peyronie’s disease, which causes the formation of fibrous tissue, curvature, and pain during erection.

When his condition did not improve through treatment, he underwent penile surgery in a public hospital in Murcia in Oct 2012 as proposed by doctors.

Following the procedure, he was instructed to refrain from all sexual activity and was summoned for a review in June 2013, La Opinion de Murcia reported.

Man experienced erectile dysfunction following surgery

Following the surgery, the man experienced severe erectile dysfunction, and when June came around, he began to be treated with drugs.

However, the condition of his genitals only worsened as his penis appeared to have shrunk by six centimetres, preventing him from having normal sexual relations.

Additionally, he experienced pain even when sitting because his glans — the sensitive tip of his penis — had been inserted into subcutaneous fat.

He sought to resolve the problem, but in Jan 2015, he was told by professionals at the Urology Department of a hospital in Valencia that there was no possible recovery for his condition.

Court says patient was inadequately informed of risks

The man filed a lawsuit seeking over EUR67,000 (S$10,000) in damages, citing physical and aesthetic harm and the decline of his mental health.

The Court then found that while the patient signed a document before the operation, the information was too generic and insufficient for him to make an informed decision.

Additionally, they found no record that the patient was warned of the high probability that the surgery would not resolve the original problem, had a high risk of penile shortening, and potentially harm his sex life.

As such, the Court ordered the Murcian Health Service to compensate the man EUR 20,000.

However, the Court did not grant the man’s original claim of EUR67,000, saying several of the items for which he requested compensation were not proven.

Featured image adapted from Media Whale Stock on Canva, nito100 on Canva for illustration purposes only.