People’s Alliance for Reform will contest 2 GRCs & 8 SMCs in GE2025: Lim Tean

Lim Tean’s People’s Alliance for Reform will contest 10 constituencies in GE2025

The People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) alliance — formed last November — will contest eight Single Member Constituencies (SMC) and two Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) in the upcoming general election.

Lim Tean, who is PAR’s secretary-general, made the announcement on Tuesday (11 March) afternoon, shortly after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) published its report.

The 10 constituencies are:

Jalan Kayu SMC Jalan Besar GRC Tanjong Pagar GRC Potong Pasir SMC Mountbatten SMC Radin Mas SMC Queenstown SMC Kebun Baru SMC Marymount SMC Yio Chu Kang SMC

Lim Tean ‘outraged’ by revised boundaries in EBRC report

In a subsequent post, Lim Tean said he was “outraged at the wanton redrawing of the electoral boundaries“.

He also claimed that the EBRC had not given “good reasons” for the revised boundaries.

The party specifically protests that parts of Potong Pasir SMC and Mountbatten SMC — from the previous general election — were absorbed into the new Marine Parade-Braddel Heights GRC “without any justification”.

Lim stated that one of the parties in the alliance — Peoples Voice — had been active in the areas.

Opposition alliance PAR formed ahead of GE2025

The PAR comprises three opposition parties:

Peoples Voice (PV)

The Reform Party (RP)

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

With the slogan “Take back what belongs to you”, the PAR will focus on issues such as jobs, cost of living, and public housing.

Featured image adapted from Lim Tean on Facebook and People’s Alliance for Reform on Facebook.