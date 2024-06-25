People’s Park Centre stall charges S$2 for chilli sauce, owner says it’s to prevent wastage

People’s Park Centre stall charges customers S$2 for chilli sauce

A vegetarian stall at People’s Park Complex has been criticised for charging customers S$2 for its chilli sauce.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Cai Youzhao (transliterated from Chinese) — the owner of 萤火虫 or Fire Flies — shared that the condiment is typically free.

However, customers would have to pay S$2 for their third helping.

Mr Cai clarified that the condiment charge was implemented not for profits but to avoid wastage.

The 37-year-old said that he had even gotten into arguments with customers over the issue:

They think we must provide the chilli sauce as we are running a business.

The customers also felt that they should be allowed to take however much sauce they wanted.

At the same time, there are some customers who enjoy the sauce and do not mind paying for it.

Process of preparing sauce is complicated and time-consuming

Mr Cai also told Shin Min Daily that the process of making the chilli sauce is complicated. The process is also time-consuming, requiring at least two hours.

To make matters worse, the stall is reportedly having a manpower crunch, which means they’re unable to prepare the sauce in large batches.

For now, Mr Cai’s mother is the main person preparing it.

