S’pore woman calls out passenger who reached across her chest to film window view on plane

While many travellers enjoy capturing scenic views from a plane window, one woman in Singapore was left fuming after a fellow passenger crossed a major boundary and invaded her personal space.

Passenger reaches across woman’s chest to film window view

On 28 July (Mon), TikTok user @noraz.tcc shared a video from her recent Singapore Airlines flight, showing a fellow passenger brazenly reaching across her chest to film out the window.

“Hello ‘content creator’. Please don’t anyhow just stretch your hand across my chest to take video. Ask permission first!” the on-screen caption in bold pink reads.

The incident reportedly occurred on a flight from Penang to Singapore on 27 July.

In the clip, a hand holding a phone can be seen awkwardly extended in front of her, just inches from her body, as the person tries to record the view outside.

Woman says she felt violated & tried to push the hand away

Speaking to MS News, the Original Poster (OP), Ms Nora, said the experience left her “really upset”.

“Her hands were uncomfortably close to my chest, and she didn’t ask for permission before reaching over,” she shared.

Although Ms Nora tried to deflect the unwanted intrusion by pushing the person’s hand away, the individual reportedly continued recording for another one to two minutes.

This was the first time she had encountered such behaviour on a flight, and it left a lasting impression.

She also emphasised that if someone wants plane window views for their content, they should book a window seat.

“Please don’t be so rude! Get your own window seat if you want to do your content.”

Netizens criticise content creator

The clip has since garnered thousands of views, with many netizens backing Ms Nora’s stance on personal boundaries.

One netizen told her to just push the person’s hand away, to which Ms Nora replied that she did exactly that when it first happened.

Another suggested she close the window next time — an idea Ms Nora found brilliant.

She concluded by saying that the experience highlighted the need for better awareness of personal boundaries on board flights.

“It’s important to ask before recording or reaching across someone, especially in such confined spaces,” she said.

