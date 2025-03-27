Man in M’sia allegedly threatens to hit woman who confronted him for letting pet dog sit on kopitiam chair

The man allegedly threatened to hit her with a plastic chair.

By - 27 Mar 2025, 4:33 pm

Man allegedly yells at woman who confronts him for letting pet dog sit on kopitiam chair

On Monday (24 March), a woman in Malaysia took to social media to share how she was threatened with physical violence when she confronted a man who let his pet dog sit on a chair at a local coffee shop.

The user, Ms Eliana Wong described the act as inconsiderate, highlighting the risk of contamination.

“A rude and uncivilised dog owner appeared from nowhere, bringing their dog into a restaurant without considering that pet hair and saliva could contaminate the food area. Some customers may be allergic to pet hair or dander, leading to discomfort, especially for children,” she wrote.

“Furthermore, has it ever crossed their mind that some customers might be afraid of or uncomfortable around dogs?”

Man allegedly threatened to hit her with plastic chair

According to Ms Wong, the situation escalated when the man swore at her and threatened to hit her with a plastic chair.

A photo shared alongside the post shows a man pointing aggressively at Wong, with a woman and a dog seated at the same table.

Source: Facebook

Most coffee shops in Malaysia reportedly do not permit pets on their premises due to religious and hygiene considerations.

Incident sparked polarised public opinion

The incident sparked a polarising debate among netizens, with some supporting Ms Wong’s stance while others believe that bringing a pet to a coffee shop is not a significant issue.

One woman commented that restaurants are not suitable places for dining with dogs, citing hygiene and comfort concerns. “It’s not about discriminating against dogs, but rather about avoiding unnecessary trouble,” she added.

Translation: To be honest, restaurants are not suitable places for dining with dogs, mainly for hygiene and comfort reasons. It’s not about discriminating against dogs, but rather about avoiding unnecessary trouble.

Another netizen pointed out that dog owners should consider the feelings of others, advising that public dining spaces should be kept pet-free to avoid issues for owners.

Translation: I believe that people who love dogs should understand that, while you may not think it’s a big deal, it’s important to consider the feelings of others. Public dining spaces, especially those for humans, are best avoided for bringing pets, particularly those with fur. This is to prevent causing any trouble for the restaurant owner. Those with culture and reason would never bring pets to such places.

However, one user argued that bringing a dog to a kopitiam is acceptable, as long as the dog stays in a stroller and the establishment allows pets.

Translation: Many people bring their dogs to tea houses, and I think it’s fine as long as the dog stays in its stroller. As for whether people like dogs or not, I don’t think it’s necessary to worry too much about others bringing dogs. As long as the restaurant owner doesn’t mind, there’s no issue. Besides, it’s only a small dog. However, I do agree that the dog should not be placed on other people’s chairs. Keeping it in the stroller is perfectly fine.

Also read: Halal restaurant in M’sia ordered to close & undergo cleaning after diners let dogs rest on chairs

Halal restaurant in M’sia ordered to close & undergo cleaning after diners let dogs rest on chairs

