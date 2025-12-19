Mall in M’sia reverses pet-friendly policy a week after opening, sparks mixed reactions

Pet-friendly mall in Malaysia reverses policy, cites safety & hygiene concerns

A newly opened pet-friendly mall in Malaysia has reversed its stance just a week after launch, announcing that pets are no longer allowed in its indoor spaces.

Sunway Square Mall, located in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, officially opened on 11 Dec and held its grand launch a day later.

At the time, the mall positioned itself as pet-friendly, even stating in a Facebook post:

And yes, your furry companions are welcome too!

Backpedals on pet-friendly policy

However, less than a week after the grand opening, the mall issued a notice updating its pet policy.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday (18 Dec), the management said the change was made to “ensure a safe, hygienic, and comfortable environment for all visitors”.

Under the revised policy, pets are no longer permitted within the mall’s indoor areas.

Sunway Square Mall added that pets are still welcome at its designated outdoor pet-friendly space, Squarrel’s Pet Playground.

Pet owners were also advised to seek assistance from the mall’s security team, who can escort pets from the car park to the outdoor pet park.

Mixed reactions from netizens

Online reactions to the sudden policy change have been mixed.

In the comments section on Facebook, one netizen jokingly suggested that the move was a form of “free marketing”.

Others, however, openly supported the move, citing hygiene and comfort concerns.

At the same time, the change sparked frustration among some pet owners.

A Threads post by user @thetrios.aaa gained traction, with the user expressing disappointment over the reversal.

In subsequent posts, the user shared that they had consistently complied with the mall’s rules, including keeping their pets in strollers at all times.

They concluded by questioning why one of the few pet-friendly malls available would take that option away, especially when many malls remain off-limits to pets.

