S’pore Pet Shop Fails To Deliver Orders, Customers Complain Online & Threaten To Lodge Reports

Customers Complain As Online Pet Shop In Singapore Fails To Deliver Orders

One of the key responsibilities that pet owners have is to ensure that there are enough food and essential supplies for their furkids.

A cat owner in Singapore, however, ran into some difficulties doing so when the shop from which he ordered the pet food failed to deliver.

Speaking to MS News, the pet owner said that they are still waiting for their delivery as of today (27 Jan), nearly three weeks after placing the order.

Countless emails, calls, and Facebook messages to the shop have allegedly been in vain.

Customer doesn’t receive order after 20 days

In an email to MS News, a disgruntled customer shared about his ongoing experience with the online pet shop, which dates back to 7 Jan 2023.

After his order seemed to be taking too long to arrive, he sent an email on 14 Jan enquiring about its status.

The customer followed up with a second email two days later, this time asking why he always has to chase them for his orders, citing previous occasions.

Not finding any success with the emails, the customer took to Facebook to leave a direct message.

He quoted his order number for clarity but again, received no response.

Desperate for a solution, the customer sent one more email on 17 Jan, requesting a refund if the pet shop could not fulfil the order. He hasn’t heard from the store since.

The customer also attempted to call the store’s hotline but claimed that the number is no longer in use.

At his wits’ end, he reported the matter to the bank and blocked his card as a safety measure.

Pet shop receives multiple complaints online

The MS News reader apparently isn’t the only customer in such a predicament.

Another unsatisfied customer wrote an angry post on the SGWhispers Facebook page, alerting fellow pet owners to what they deemed to be a scam.

Like the reader, the OP told about orders not being delivered. Moreover, they alleged that the pet shop is still promoting items for sale despite telling some customers that items are “out of stock”.

The OP directed netizens to the pet shop’s Facebook page, where customers have apparently been leaving comments and reviews asking about their missing orders.

Sure enough, a quick look at their page proves true. An unhappy customer left a comment as recently as today (27 Jan), claiming that their order of dog food is missing and that they have been “extremely patient since the beginning of January”.

Other customers then chimed in, sharing their respective experiences with the online pet store.

All of them complained about missing orders and the seller being uncontactable.

One comment even tagged the Singapore Police Force, asking them to investigate the various complaints against the pet company.

MS News understands that the pet shop is still active on social media platforms and still has ads running on YouTube as well as other platforms at the time of writing.

We reached out to the pet shop for comments on 19 Jan but have yet to receive a reply. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Hope customers will find justice & closure

Seeing the slew of complaints online, we can only imagine the frustration the customers must be feeling.

If it’s indeed true that so many people have yet to receive their orders, we hope that the pet shop will come forward to address the issue.

People’s money is at stake here, and perhaps more importantly, the necessities they need for their beloved pets.

