Pet sitter in M’sia ghosts family after taking their dogs, ignores authorities outside her unit

A family in Malaysia went to great lengths to retrieve their dogs from a pet sitter who suddenly went uncontactable, only to find out she had always been home.

According to a WeirdKaya report, the family had dropped off two dogs at the pet sitter’s home on 23 Sept at 9.40pm.

After this, they were unable to reach the sitter, whom they found on a prominent pet care platform, despite calling and messaging repeatedly.

“At first, we thought she was busy with work since she claimed to work night shifts from 11pm to 8am,” the dog owner’s sister, Ms Reshaa, said.

As the family grew concerned, the dog owner’s brother decided to pay a visit to the pet sitter’s house, but received no response, only hearing the dogs barking inside.

Family & authorities spent hours waiting outside pet sitter’s unit

On 24 Sept at 11am — after nearly 14 hours of receiving no response — the family filed a police report.

Desperate, they contacted the police, fire department, and building management, hoping to get permission to enter the home and check on the dogs.

However, they were repeatedly told that they needed authorisation and a waiting time of at least 24 hours to break into the property.

While waiting for the permit, the owner’s brother, the police, and the pet platform’s representative stood outside the unit, shared Ms Reshaa.

They even tried to contact the company where the pet sitter worked, but they were told she said she was aware that the police and firefighters were outside her unit.

The pet sitter also allegedly told the company to ignore the family’s calls, making them increasingly anxious about the dogs’ safety.

Pet sitter had been home all along

On 25 Sept, the family finally obtained permission to break into the pet sitter’s home and promptly called a locksmith.

Just then, the pet sitter emerged from her unit, to everyone’s surprise.

She claimed she had no idea that people had been looking for her, as she had lost her phone in an e-hailing car.

Additionally, she said she did not know that the family and authorities had been outside her door for hours.

The dogs were found safe, but have not been fed, as the cans of dog food the family had left remained unopened.

According to Ms Reshaa, the pet care platform has not provided a clear resolution nor taken accountability for the incident beyond its initial response, but the family plans to take action against the pet sitter.

She hasn’t given us any explanation for why she disappeared with our dogs. We’re planning to pursue this further with the authorities and may consider legal action. No one should have to go through what we experienced.

