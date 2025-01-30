Piglet born in the Philippines allegedly looks & sounds like human baby, dies shortly after birth

Piglet born in the Philippines appears to have a face like a human baby & makes noises like one

A man in the Philippines has claimed that his pig gave birth to a piglet that looked and sounded like a human baby.

A video he posted on Facebook appeared to show a piglet with human-like facial features.

Piglet in the Philippines also sounds like human baby

The creature depicted in the clip also made a sound similar to that of a human baby.

“When I saw it, I was scared,” the pig’s owner Alfredo Cardinas Jr told GMA News.

“I was even more shocked when I heard it cry. It’s cry sounded like an ‘Oh’. It seemed like it came from a child,” added the man, who lives in Tanjay city in Negros Oriental province.

The piglet was fourth in a litter of eight, the rest of which looked normal, he said.

Unfortunately, the human-like piglet died four hours after it was born, and was buried, he added.

Pig was not impregnated by different animal

According to the city veterinarian, Dr Ma Christine Hope Dejadena, the piglet may have been premature or abnormalities could’ve surfaced in its mother’s pregnancy.

Its case is rare, she added, as its siblings were not affected.

The vet also refuted rumours that the pig was impregnated by a different animal, causing the piglet’s strange features.

“The pig will not get pregnant from a different species,” she explained.

Pig previously gave birth to another strange-looking piglet

Mr Cardinas said that it was not the first time his pig had given birth to a strange-looking piglet.

He claimed that it had previously given birth to a piglet that seemed to have wings.

In fact, he also believed that the peculiar piglet brought his family luck as they were able to buy a cow and a phone after it was born.

Also read: Woman in China uses heater lamp to warm newborn chick, ends up turning it into ‘roast chicken’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from AJ Bantaya Cardinas on Facebook.