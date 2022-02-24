WP Chairman Sylvia Lim Will Not Pursue Phone Hacking Incident After Shanmugam’s Response

Last week, Workers’ Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim shared in Parliament that she had received a threat warning and stated that her phone could be “the subject of hacking by state-sponsored” attackers.

In response, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam clarified that state-sponsored agencies did not hack Ms Lim’s phone. He also advised her to lodge a police report.

On Thursday (24 Feb), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a statement, sharing that Ms Lim was “satisfied” with Minister Shanmugam’s response in Parliament.

She added that she would no longer be pursuing the matter.

Sylvia Lim satisfied with Shanmugam’s answer

According to a press release by the police, Ms Lim met with them on Wednesday (23 Feb) and stated that she was “satisfied” with Minister Shanmugam’s parliamentary response on 18 Feb.

During the meeting, Ms Lim also expressed her desire not to pursue the matter further and did not lodge a police report.

Hence, the police will not be conducting a forensic examination of her phone, adding that they will “treat the matter as closed”.

Shanmugam address phone-hacking queries

Last Friday (18 Feb), Ms Lim stated in Parliament that she recently received a threat warning on her iPhone. She said,

It could be that my iPhone is being the subject of hacking by state-sponsored attackers.

In response to her query, Mr Desmond Tan – Minister of State for Home Affairs – advised the WP chairman to lodge a police report if she had any concerns.

After a short break, Minister Shanmugam directly clarified that state-sponsored agencies had not hacked her phone.

He also said that Ms Lim should have approached the Ministry of Home Affairs so that authorities could conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

This is especially since she is a Member of Parliament (MP) and, therefore, a potential target.

Hope Ms Lim received proper closure

Receiving a security threat warning is highly worrying, especially in this digital age.

We are confident that the Government and SPF will continue to take such threats seriously and act accordingly.

Hopefully, Ms Sylvia Lim has received proper closure from this event, alleviating any feelings of anxiety that arose from this issue.

