Phone-snatching victim in Thailand buys meal for suspect after learning he had not eaten for 2 days

Phone-snatching victim buys lunch for suspect after learning he had not eaten for two days

In a touching turn of events, a phone-snatching victim in Thailand bought a meal for the suspect who targeted her after learning that he had not eaten for two days.

The incident took place at around 11.30am on Wednesday (21 Jan) at a shopping mall in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area.

26-year-old Ms Somying (name transliterated from Thai) was working at a dessert shop on the mall’s ground floor when a man later identified as Hum (name transliterated from Thai), 43, snatched her mobile phone and attempted to flee.

He did not get far, as members of the public and nearby officers from the Crime Suppression Division chased him down and restrained him.

Suspect cites hunger & personal struggles

Following his apprehension, Hum admitted to committing the offence out of desperation.

He told officers that he had not eaten for two days and had intended to sell the phone to buy food.

According to his statement, Hum had recently travelled to Bangkok in search of work but was unsuccessful.

He said he suffers from a chronic leg condition that requires ongoing medication, and added that he had previously served time in prison for theft, a criminal record that has made it difficult for him to secure employment.

Hum also said he has two children and that his wife had left him.

“After running for a while, my leg pain worsened and I couldn’t continue,” he was quoted as saying. “When I saw people catching up, I returned the phone immediately.”

I wanted the police to take me to the station quickly because at least there is food in prison. Better than starving outside.

Victim buys him lunch out of compassion

After hearing the suspect’s account, Ms Somying’s initial anger gave way to sympathy.

While waiting for officers from Phahonyothin Police Station to arrive, she bought a boxed meal and bottled water for Hum.

He managed only a few mouthfuls before telling the officers: “It’s okay. Please take me to the station. I can continue eating there.”

Hum was subsequently taken into custody and escorted to Phahonyothin Police Station. Ms Somying was also invited to the station to give her statement.

Police said Hum will be charged with snatch theft and dealt with in accordance with the law.

