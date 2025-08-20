Thief breaks into daycare centre in Philippines, fries & eats chicken meant for kids

Thief fries and eats chicken at daycare centre, no money stolen

Not one to leave a craving unsatisfied, a thief made sure to grab a snack after breaking into a daycare centre in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, early in the morning on 15 Aug.

According to GMA News, daycare centre staff arrived to find the place dishevelled, with books and other items scattered.

Remarkably, they found remnants of fried chicken left by the thief, but no money had been taken, 24 Oras reported.

Intruder draws obscene images on table

In order to break into the premises, the unknown thief pierced a hole through the daycare centre’s wooden back door and screen door.

They then took some chicken from the fridge, fried it, and gobbled it, leaving nothing but the bones.

The thief also left a piece of raw, uncooked chicken, which was meant to be the kids’ food supply, on the counter to rot.

Additionally, they also drew obscene images on one of the tables, staff told GMA Regional TV.

Authorities working to identify thief

Police are currently conducting an investigation to identify the unconventional thief.

Meanwhile, the daycare centre is undergoing repairs and is replenishing the children’s food supply, Oro Broadcast Media reported.

Also read: Thief in M’sia leaves faeces in store after failed burglary attempt

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Doresa Viadnes Alvarez on Facebook, iFM CDO on Facebook.