Thief in M’sia leaves faeces in store after failed burglary attempt

Thief defecates in store after failed attempt at stealing during break-in

A store owner in Malaysia was stunned after a thief left behind faeces following his failed burglary attempt.

According to China Press, the incident happened at about 10pm on Saturday (31 May) at Care Technology, a computer store in the state of Pahang.

The shop owner, Li Weixiong (name transliterated from Chinese), said a suspicious-looking intruder had tried to break in by prying a hole in the steel back door and sneaking inside.

However, upon realising that Mr Li and his mother were still in the shop, the burglar quietly retreated without taking anything.

But before leaving, the intruder defecated on the kitchen floor despite there being a toilet nearby.

Faces found on kitchen floor

Mr Li explained that he worked at the shop till about 11pm that day. About half an hour later, his mother — who lives in the shophouse — called him and said someone had broken in.

When Mr Li returned to the shop, he was shocked to find human faeces in the kitchen.

Mr Li also pointed out that there was a toilet nearby.

At first, he suspected it was the work of an animal. But after checking every room and finding nothing unusual, he noticed that the back door handle was damaged, with a hole pried open at the bottom.

A hammer lying outside confirmed it was an attempted burglary. Thankfully, nothing was stolen from the shop.

Thief caught on CCTV camera

After Mr Li lodged a police report, officers got hold of CCTV footage taken from a neighbouring shop.

Footage showed the thief riding a motorcycle through the back alley before parking it elsewhere and returning on foot to carry out the crime.

Mr Li believes the suspect knew about the CCTV cameras and tried to hide his face using his hand while walking.

He added that after failing to steal anything, the intruder climbed up a stone wall to escape, likely fearing the possibility of being surrounded.

Mr Li admitted that he had heard noises coming from the back of the shop that night, but assumed they were from youths playing nearby and did not bother checking.

He suspects the intruder is a repeat offender and is urging neighbouring businesses to stay vigilant.

Also read: Disappointed thief in India leaves S$0.32 for hotel owner after place had nothing to steal



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.