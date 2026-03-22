PHV driver picks up suspected Kpod user in Jurong East, sends him to police station

Suspected Kpod user allegedly vaped in car, told PHV driver he was drunk

When a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver picked up a passenger in Jurong East, he noticed he was behaving strangely.

The man was unsteady in his gait and stumbled a few times, causing the driver to believe he had been using e-vaporisers laced with etomidate, known as ‘Kpods’, according to dashcam footage posted on TikTok.

This prompted the PHV driver send him directly to the police station.

Man seen stumbling around Toh Guan block

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 6.15am on 16 March, the man wearing a hoodie emerged from Block 279 Toh Guan View.

He walked in a strange fashion, as if barely able to stand, and almost fell a few times.

Later, the car is seen pulling up to Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

The man gets out of the car and tries to walk away, but is grabbed by a police officer and taken into the police station.

Suspected Kpod user was holding a vape: PHV driver

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 29-year-old PHV driver named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) said he had picked up the man at about 6am.

His suspicions were raised when he saw him staggering towards the car.

He also saw him holding a vape, and immediately suspected that he was Kpod user.

Man allegedly vapes in car, PHV driver takes him to police station

After the man got into the car, he was still dazed, Mr Lin said.

When the driver asked him whether he had been vaping, he denied it, claiming he was just drunk.

However, the man allegedly started vaping in the car, filling it with smoke and causing Mr Lin to open the windows.

Unable to take it, he drove to the police station.

So knocked out was his passenger that he did not even notice the change of route.

Man begs PHV driver to let him go

It was only when Mr Lin got out of the car at the police station that the man realised something wasn’t right.

At this point, he tried to escape but was detained by the driver.

Having failed to leave, he then knelt and begged Mr Lin to let him go, but the driver insisted on bringing him to the police.

Mr Lin then gave a statement to the police and left it to them to handle the man.

Vapes & pod found on man

The Health Services Authority (HSA) told Shin Min that the police had referred to them a case involving a 34-year-old man.

Two vapes and one pod were found on him, and have been sent for testing.

Investigations are underway.

Also read: 2 teenagers start vaping inside private-hire vehicle, driver seeks help from the police

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Featured image adapted from @kp0ds on TikTok.