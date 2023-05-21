Lorry Carrying Pigs Overturns In M’sia, Firefighters Examine Situation From Afar

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lorry Carrying Pigs Overturns In 2021, Image Of Incident Surfaces Again

Recently, an image of a lorry carrying pigs overturning in Malaysia went viral on social media.

The post quickly garnered traction, but the incident is not recent — it was actually from 2021.

Firefighters managed to ensure the safety of the location and the man driving the lorry suffered only minor injuries.

Image of a lorry carrying pigs overturned goes viral

The incident occurred along the North-South Highway heading south on 20 May 2021, almost exactly two years ago.

Facebook page JBTALKS reposted the image on Sunday (21 May), captioning it as thus:

“This is a little awkward…”

However, the post did not indicate when the incident took place.

Perhaps because of this, the post quickly went viral, getting almost 300 shares in four hours.

Incident was in 2021

According to the Bukit Sentosa Fire and Rescue Station on 20 May 2021, the incident involved an eight-tonne lorry.

A 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was safely rescued by members of the public before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The loaded pigs were released on the road shoulder, and the firefighters ensured the scene was safe before leaving.

“The case was handed over to the police and PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) before the members returned to the station after the operation,” according to the fire and rescue department.

Firefighters praised for professionalism

Though the incident was not new, the posts still garnered plenty of comments and shares.

Many tagged their friends and asked if they were stuck or told them not to run away.

Others commended the firefighters for handling the situation professionally even though many of them may be prohibited from touching the pigs due to their faith.

Indeed, in a potentially life or death situation, it is important to ensure the safety of all involved.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.