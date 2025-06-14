Motorcycle pillion rider dies in accident with 2 cars along BKE near Woodlands Checkpoint

Female pillion rider dies on the spot after accident near Woodlands Checkpoint

A female pillion rider has died in an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), the latest in a recent series of accidents near the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Footage of the aftermath was posted by a netizen in a Facebook group for Malaysia-Singapore border crossers, showing two lanes of the expressway blocked off due to the accident.

Wrecked motorcycle & man lie on BKE, body seen on road shoulder

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 6.19pm on Saturday (14 June), a wrecked motorcycle could be seen in the middle lane, with paramedics attending to a person lying on the road.

Two cars, one black and one white, were on the far-right lane, with an ambulance farther up. What appeared to be a body covered by a sheet was on the far-left road shoulder.

A video posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed a clearer view of the mangled motorcycle.

A red helmet lay on the road next to it.

A few feet away lay a man wearing a white long-sleeved top and grey pants, his head being cradled by a paramedic.

2 cars appeared to have collided with each other

On the far-right lane, the two cars appeared to have collided into each other.

The white car, particularly, sustained damage to both its front and rear, with one of its tyres dislodged.

On the road shoulder, a white helmet lay next to the apparent body.

Accident at Woodlands Checkpoint blocks 2 out of 3 lanes

In a Facebook post at 6.20pm on Saturday, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said an accident had occurred at the BKE near Exit 10A leading into Woodlands Checkpoint.

As it was blocking two out of three lanes, travellers planning to leave Singapore via the Causeway should expect delays, it added.

The accident was cleared only more than three hours later at 9.30pm, ICA said in a subsequent update.

45-year-old pillion rider died in accident near Woodlands Checkpoint

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6pm on 14 June.

It took place along the BKE in the direction of the Woodlands Checkpoint, after the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit, i.e, Exit 10A.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times that the deceased is a 45-year-old female pillion rider. The motorcyclist, who is a 37-year-old man, was sent to the hospital.

They had been involved in an accident with two cars, SPF added.

Another motorcyclist got into accident near Woodlands Checkpoint on the same day

This was not the first accident near the Woodlands Checkpoint on Saturday.

About 18 hours earlier on the same day, another motorcyclist heading towards the checkpoint was involved in an accident with a car along the BKE.

Images posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the almost destroyed motorcycle lying in the centre of the expressway, behind a yellow car.

It lay on its side, surrounded by debris.

A few metres farther up, a man lay injured in the centre lane.

He was being tended to by a few people.

The yellow car had stopped behind a queue of several other cars on the far-right lane of the BKE.

It had also sustained damage, with a large dent in the left side of its rear where a piece of its body had fallen off.

Motorcyclist sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the SPF said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.10am on 14 June.

It took place along the BKE in the direction of Woodlands Checkpoint, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it conveyed him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

