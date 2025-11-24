Pilot in Lithuania forges qualifications to become captain, flies passengers across Europe for months

Lithuanian airline being investigated after pilot flies as captain with fake qualifications

Avion Express, a Lithuanian-based wet-lease airline, is under scrutiny after a pilot allegedly flew as a captain on multiple flights for months using forged qualifications.

According to AVweb, the pilot, previously a first officer for Garuda Indonesia, is said to have falsified his credentials to take on a captain’s role.

This is despite not being qualified under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations.

The fraudulent pilot was reportedly hired by Avion Express, a provider of aircraft and crews to airlines worldwide, after he submitted counterfeit documents to claim the position of captain.

It was later discovered that he was only qualified to fly as a co-pilot.

Flew across Europe before his credentials were flagged

Reports said the pilot flew passenger services across Europe, including flights on behalf of Eurowings, before the discrepancies in his credentials were flagged.

On Monday (10 Nov), the airline became aware of the issue after unverified information surfaced about the pilot’s professional experience.

Avion Express initiated an internal investigation into the matter, confirming the forgery after examining the pilot’s records.

Investigation being taken into matter

According to the Daily Beast, the airline emphasised that its hiring procedures are compliant with all aviation regulations and stated that safety remains its top priority.

The pilot has been terminated from his position, and the company is cooperating with authorities to address the situation.

A German Eurowings spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing, adding that they were waiting for facts to be clarified.

The case has raised serious concerns about how forged credentials were accepted and not properly verified by the airline.

The Lithuanian Transport Safety Administration is now likely to lead the investigation into Avion Express’s pilot recruitment and license verification.

Featured image adapted from Henryk Konrad on Flickr, for illustrative purposes only.