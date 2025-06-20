Pilot passes out while at the controls of Qantas flight after plane lands in Australia

Pilot passes out while controlling Qantas flight carrying 121 passengers

On 10 June, a trainee pilot on board a Qantas plane lost consciousness due to a medical episode.

QF804 had landed at Sydney airport and was taxiing to the Terminal 3 gate when the pilot suddenly passed out.

According to 7News, the plane was able to make its way to the gate without incident, where the pilot was then given treatment.

Pilot passes out after landing

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the trainee told his first officer that he was feeling unwell as the plane made its way across the taxiway.

He then applied the brakes on the aircraft before falling unconscious.

Soon after, a check captain — who supervises trainee captains while they are undergoing certification — stepped in to fill his shoes.

With his assistance, the plane safely arrived at its intended gate.

Pilot treated as passengers disembarked

The crew requested medical assistance, and the trainee pilot was treated while the 121 passengers disembarked from the plane.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed it received a report about the incident but would not be investigating further.

Meanwhile, Qantas said their pilots followed the standard operating procedure for when one of the pilots gets incapacitated.

“Our pilots followed standard operating procedures when one pilot suffered a medical incident following landing in Sydney,” the airline said in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is our priority, and we’re supporting the individual following the incident.”

