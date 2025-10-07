‘We thought Tom Cruise had struck’: Taipei bakery pens witty post after catching elderly man stealing pineapple pastries

Chia Te Bakery responds cheekily after elderly man allegedly steals pineapple pastries

Taipei’s famous Chia Te Bakery (佳德鳳梨酥), best known for its golden pineapple pastries, recently turned an unfortunate theft into a lighthearted social media moment.

In a viral Facebook post, the bakery shared what it called a “dramatic, flaky, and fragrant incident” that occurred last Thursday (2 Oct).

According to the post, a mysterious elderly man in a white cap and mask seized the perfect opportunity when a staff member briefly left the entrance to get a drink of water.

Elderly man allegedly steals pineapple pastries

Using what the bakery jokingly described as “top-secret agent stealth skills,” the man:

Accidentally cut the queue and entered the store

Accidentally blended into the crowd at the pickup area

Accidentally fell in love with someone else’s box of pineapple pastries

Accidentally carried the whole box and swiftly boarded a public bus to make his grand escape

The entire sequence, caught on surveillance footage, was so smooth that staff said it looked like a “national-level pineapple pastry spy mission.”

Invited elderly man back for tea

The staff who penned the post even joked that they suspect Tom Cruise was behind the ‘heist’.

Still, the bakery playfully urged the elderly man to come forward for a cup of tea, not for punishment, but out of “concern.”

“If you’ve eaten a hundred pastries by now, your blood sugar must have surpassed the orbit of the moon,” the bakery teased.

Aware of this, Chia Te Bakery said they had asked their friends from the police to prepare some “premium tea” for the elderly man.

The bakery ended the post with a witty reminder: “Our pineapple pastries may be fragrant and sweet, but please remember you still have to pay for them.”

Netizens praise bakery for ‘high-EQ’ response

Chia Te Bakery was praised for its “high-EQ” response to the alleged theft,

Another Facebook user urged the elderly man to attend the ‘tea session’.

This netizen also praised the bakery’s social media admin for their copywriting skills.

According to EBC News, the elderly man made off with eight boxes (96 pineapple pastries) worth approximately NT$3,600 (S$153).

