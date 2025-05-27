Teenage girl in Thailand gets pinky stuck in doorknob for 9 hours, doctors use power tools to free finger

Teenage girl in Thailand gets pinky stuck in doorknob for 9 hours

A teenage girl in Thailand found herself in a bizarre and painful situation when her pinky finger got stuck in a broken doorknob for over nine hours.

On Sunday (26 May), the 16-year-old had reportedly tried to unlock the faulty bedroom door by inserting her little finger into the central hole of the knob, in a desperate attempt to get out.

Instead, her finger got jammed inside, and repeated attempts to pull it out only made things worse.

As the hours dragged on, her finger began to swell, making it nearly impossible to free.

Family breaks down door but can’t remove knob

Eventually, her family smashed open the bedroom door, but even then, the doorknob was still stuck on her pinky.

With no other choice, they rushed her — knob and all — to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital at around 1.50am, according to Thairath.

Doctors immediately called in help from the Hook 31 Nakhon Ratchasima Rescue Foundation, and together they got to work using specialised tools.

Among the equipment used were a plasma cutter and an angle grinder, typically found in industrial settings.

Due to how deeply the girl’s pinky was lodged, there was a high risk of serious injury.

She was given three rounds of anaesthesia to numb the area while they worked.

Pinky freed after one hour despite blood heavy loss

Despite losing a significant amount of blood, the girl finally got her finger safely extracted by the medical team within an hour.

Thankfully, the procedure was successful, and the girl is expected to make a full recovery.

Also read: Girl gets finger mangled by hand dryer at ION Orchard, awarded S$170,000 compensation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ThaiRath.