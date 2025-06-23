Woman pinned to ground during scuffle with private-hire driver in suspected Whampoa parking dispute

Woman pinned to ground during fight in suspected parking dispute with private-hire car driver

A parking dispute in Whampoa reportedly turned physical when a woman stood in front of a car to stop it from leaving, resulting in a scuffle during which she was briefly pinned to the ground.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at around 1pm on Saturday (21 June) at the carpark behind Block 74 Whampoa Drive.

Mr Hu, a 48-year-old resident who witnessed the confrontation, told the paper that he was at home when he heard shouting and repeated honking coming from below.

He looked out the window and saw a woman, who appeared to be the owner of a black SUV, arguing with the male driver of a silver sedan.

Woman blocks car to prevent it from leaving

The woman allegedly stood in front of the silver sedan to stop the driver from leaving, refusing to move despite his repeated honking.

Mr Hu noted that the car bore a private-hire vehicle decal, and there was another woman seated inside.

As the man attempted to reverse and steer around her, she remained firmly in place.

“It was quite dangerous,” Mr Hu said. “I was worried she might get injured.”

Scuffle breaks out in carpark

Video footage taken by Mr Hu shows the private-hire driver getting out of his car to confront the woman.

The two began arguing, and the situation quickly escalated into a physical struggle.

At one point, the woman was pushed and ended up pinned to the ground.

After getting back on her feet, she grabbed the man’s collar and refused to let go, while he appeared to try and free himself by grabbing her hands.

As the confrontation unfolded, two bystanders stepped in to break up the fight.

One elderly man was seen trying to separate them and urging the woman to return to her vehicle.

The video also shows the black SUV stopped in the middle of the driveway and the silver car parked sideways in a lot, effectively blocking the path of a blue taxi trying to exit the carpark.

Following the intervention, both parties eventually returned to their vehicles and drove off — but not before the woman, still visibly upset, yanked at the silver car’s windscreen wiper.

When the private-hire vehicle left, its wiper was seen upright, possibly damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing

Concerned for everyone’s safety in the busy carpark, Mr Hu called the police.

He said the two appeared to calm down after he made the call, and they each got back into their vehicles and left before officers arrived.

In response to media queries, police confirmed that a report was lodged and added that no one was injured.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.