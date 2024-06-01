DBS CEO Piyush Gupta appointed Mandai Park Holdings chairman, says he’s committed to environmental causes

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta became chairman of Mandai Park Holdings board on 1 June

Mr Piyush Gupta has taken on the role of Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings.

He is known for also being the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DBS Bank.

Accepting the appointment, he said he’s “deeply committed” to finding solutions for climate change, nature and biodiversity loss.

Mandai Park Holdings announces Piyush Gupta appointment on 31 May

Mr Gupta’s new appointment was announced by Mandai Park Holdings in a media release on Friday (31 May).

It said he would assume the duties of Chairman of its Board of Directors from Saturday (1 June).

Mandai Park Holdings is the holding company of Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG), which operates iconic Singapore attractions Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders, and the Singapore Zoo.

MWG is also overseeing the rejuvenation of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Piyush Gupta has wealth of experience: Mandai Park Holdings

Mandai Park said Mr Gupta brings “a wealth of experience” to the company.

Besides being DBS CEO since 2009, he is also:

Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Singapore Management University

Vice-Chairman of the Institute of International Finance in Washington

Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee for the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Thus, he will boost its efforts in “sustainability, education and conservation contributions” in Singapore and across Southeast Asia.

Piyush Gupta has a ‘keen interest in nature’

Mr Gupta also has a “keen interest in nature”, being the Co-Chairman of the Birdlife International Advisory Group, Mandai Park said.

He said he was “delighted” to accept the appointment as he was “deeply committed” to environmental causes that MWG stands for, adding:

I believe that along with climate change, nature and biodiversity loss are among the most pressing challenges for the planet. The Mandai Wildlife Group seeks to help find solutions to these problems, while also burnishing Singapore’s reputation as a “city in nature” and creating edutainment and recreational opportunities for residents and tourists alike.

Two new directors added

With Mr Gupta’s appointment, Ms Chong Siak Ching, who has been Acting Chairman since 16 Nov 2023, is now Deputy Chairman.

Mr S. Dhanabalan is still Emeritus Chairman, a position that he has held since 16 Nov.

Two new directors — Ms Pek Siok Lan and Mr Lim Beng Chee — were also appointed to the board while two others have relinquished their appointments.

In 2023, Mr Gupta took a 27% pay cut from DBS. The bank said it was to hold him and senior management accountable for the slew of digital disruptions last year.

He ended up receiving a salary of S$11.2 million that year.

