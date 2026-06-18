Pizza Maru S’pore is now Halal-certified, offering 50% off new pizzas for 3 days only

Pizza Maru celebrates Halal certification with 50% off Ban Ban Pizzas from 25 to 27 June

With Pizza Maru now officially Halal-certified, Muslim foodies in Singapore have one more pizza spot to add to their must-try list.

The world’s largest Korean pizza chain brings a variety of delectable spreads to the table. Think Korean-style pizzas, fried chicken, toppokki, and other comfort food classics.

To celebrate the milestone, Pizza Maru is launching two new pizzas for a limited time, along with a dine-in exclusive 50% off promotion for three days only.

Two flavours, one pizza at half-off

If you’re the type who spends forever staring at a menu because you can’t decide between flavours, Pizza Maru’s new Ban Ban Pizzas might just solve that little dining conundrum.

“Ban Ban” means “half-half” in Korean, and as the name suggests, each pizza combines two different flavours in one, making it easier to satisfy multiple cravings at once.

This also makes them great for sharing, especially if you and your dining buddy have completely different tastes and refuse to compromise.

One option to try is the Hawaiian Margherita Ban Ban Pizza, which brings together the sweet-and-savoury Hawaiian Gongju, loaded with pineapple and savoury meat toppings, and the classic Maru Margherita, made with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Around the edges, Pizza Maru’s signature Golden Crust Edge hugs the pizza with sweet potato mousse for an extra indulgent bite.

For something richer, the Pepperoni Oppa Ban Ban Pizza pairs Pizza Maru’s signature Cheesy Maru Oppa, packed with a blend of cheeses, with classic pepperoni available in chicken or beef.

With a Double Cheese Twist crust, it’s a gooey, savoury choice that should keep cheese lovers as happy as a K-drama fan when their favourite onscreen couple finally gets together.

The Ban Ban Pizzas are available at all Pizza Maru outlets islandwide, except Pizza Maru Express at i12 Katong.

And if you need an extra reason to try them, they’ll be going at 50% off from 25 to 27 June 2026 for dine-in customers only.

That brings each S$26.90 pizza down to half price for three days, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

More than your average pizza crust

For the uninitiated, what makes Pizza Maru stand out is its patented Green Tea Well-Being Dough.

The brand developed this signature recipe with green tea, chlorella (a nutrient-dense algae often used in health foods), and 12 natural grains.

After being slow-proofed for over 48 hours at low temperatures, the dough develops a softer texture, deeper flavour, and lighter bite that the brand says is easier to digest than conventional pizza crusts.

Pastas, fried chicken, and other Korean comfort eats from S$8.90

Beyond the new pizzas, Pizza Maru’s menu includes 28 other Korean-style pizzas, pastas, and Korean fried chicken dishes, with items starting from S$8.90.

You’ll also find risotto, chewy toppokki, and crispy Twigim, a popular Korean assortment of battered and deep-fried bites ranging from vegetables to seafood.

Basically, they’re sides made for sharing (or eating all on your own if you’ve got the appetite, no judgement here).

Pizza Maru’s Korean fried chicken is freshly fried to order and comes in nine flavours, including Gochu Mayo, Truffle Parmesan, and Salted Egg, the latter being exclusive to the Changi Terminal 2 outlet.

Plan your next pizza date

Whether you’re celebrating the new Halal certification, rounding up your fellow Korean food lovers, or simply looking for an excuse to indulge in pizza and fried chicken, Pizza Maru’s limited-time promotion makes this a good time to visit.

Pizza Maru has outlets at Bugis+, Plaza Singapura, and Changi Airport Terminal 2.

For more information, follow them on Instagram.

Also read: Authentic halal rice dumplings started by man from China & Malay wife a hit with S’poreans

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.