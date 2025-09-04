Pizza restaurant owner in South Korea stabs 3 people to death over alleged renovation dispute

3 dead following stabbing in pizza restaurant in Seoul

On Wednesday (3 Sept), a stabbing incident at a pizza restaurant in the Korean capital of Seoul left three people dead.

The conflict allegedly stemmed from a “business-related conflict” between the pizza shop owner, identified as Mr A, and the franchise headquarters, reports Korea JoongAng Daily.

Restaurant owner stabbed 3 people before trying to harm himself

At about 10.57am on Wednesday (3 Sept), police and fire services received a report about the stabbing incident in the pizzeria.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victims collapsed on the ground. Mr A had allegedly used a knife to stab the victims before attempting to harm himself.

The three deceased victims included a franchise executive from the pizza company’s headquarters and a father-and-daughter pair who worked as interior contractors.

The three victims sustained severe abdominal injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Mr A also sustained serious injuries in his attempt to take his own life.

Conflict reportedly sparked by unresolved renovation issues

Authorities believe the incident was sparked by a conflict over store renovations.

Mr A, the franchisee, had previously expressed frustration with the franchiser over unresolved renovation issues.

According to Mr A and his family, the store underwent interior works just two years ago through a company designated by the headquarters. However, defects such as leaks and broken tiles appeared less than two years later, and the headquarters allegedly refused to assist with repairs.

Additionally, they complained that the franchiser had insisted on introducing a single-person set meal, which the former believed would lead to financial losses.

However, the headquarters denied any wrongdoing relating to the allegations.

Franchisee discontent grows over excessive fees & margin demands

According to Korea’s The Chosun Daily, the franchise company charged startup owners 3 million won (S$2,773) for training fees, and between 23 million won (S$21,263) and 28 million won (S$25,885) for kitchen equipment.

Additionally, interior costs — covering lighting, tiles, flooring, and electrical work — were charged separately.

Large franchise corporations reportedly require franchisees to use headquarters-appointed companies for interior works.

Many also impose extra charges under the guise of “supervision” or “planning management”.

Korea has purportedly seen a surge in disputes between franchisers and franchisees over margin fees.

Franchisers generate profits by selling essential items — including raw materials and processed materials — that franchises are obligated to purchase.

However, many franchisees are protesting the “excessive” margin fees.

The Korea Franchise Association stated that 2,491 franchisees from 17 major brands are currently pursuing lawsuits over such fees.

Pizza restaurant owner to be arrested after hospital discharge

Mr A, who is receiving treatment at the hospital, has since confessed to the crime, admitting that he used a kitchen knife to carry out the attack.

A police official also confirmed that there are plans to arrest him after his discharge.

Featured image adapted from Daum and SBS.