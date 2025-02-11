Teacher stabs 8-year-old student to death in South Korea, had no known connection to victim

Teacher confesses to fatally stabbing 8-year-old student in South Korea

A teacher in South Korea has confessed to stabbing and killing an eight-year-old student before inflicting injuries on herself.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at an elementary school in Daejeon on Monday (10 Feb).

Officers discovered both the student and the teacher with stab wounds inside a second-floor audiovisual room at around 6pm.

Victim reported missing before tragic discovery

At around 5pm, the young girl’s parents reported her missing after she failed to arrive at her scheduled after-school art class.

Shortly before 6pm, school officials alerted police after discovering that someone was trapped inside the second-floor audiovisual room.

When officers arrived, they found the girl and the teacher lying on the floor with stab wounds.

The child, who had sustained multiple severe stab wounds, was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

The teacher, who is in her 40s, had also suffered stab wounds to her neck and arm but survived.

Teacher confesses to stabbing, had history of mental health issues

Police say the teacher admitted to stabbing the girl at around 9pm before turning the knife on herself.

Investigators believe she inflicted the wounds after attacking the child.

Authorities plan to question her further once she recovers from surgery for her self-inflicted injuries, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The motive remains unclear, as the teacher reportedly had no known relationship with the victim.

Records show that she had taken a leave of absence last year due to depression before returning to work later in the year.

Additionally, The Korea Herald noted that she allegedly displayed unstable behaviour and was aggressive toward a colleague just four days before the incident.

In the wake of the tragedy, the elementary school was closed on Tuesday (11 Feb).

Featured image adapted from Korea JoongAng Daily.