US pizza shop owner offers free food after discovering signs of people eating from dumpster

Pizza shop in US offers free meals after finding people dumpster diving

A pizza shop owner in the United States (US) has begun offering free meals to those in need after discovering that people were taking food from his restaurant’s dumpster.

Chris Kolstad, who runs Pizza Man in Columbia Heights, Minnesota said he was troubled to find signs that individuals were searching through the trash for discarded food.

Rather than ignore the problem, he took to Facebook on 29 July with a public plea, inviting anyone in need to ask him directly for a meal.

More than a month later, Mr Kolstad says he has already provided food to nearly 100 people who reached out.

Owner has seen signs of scavenging for years

Mr Kolstad told TODAY.com that the problem is not new.

“Pretty much from day one” of taking over the pizzeria nearly six years ago, he began noticing evidence that people were rummaging through the dumpster for food.

He would often find discarded pizza boxes alongside empty water bottles and used napkins — clues that made it clear the scavenging was by people, not animals.

In recent months, however, the incidents have become more frequent.

On the very day he made his Facebook post, his cook spotted a woman eating garlic cheese bread she had taken from the trash in front of the shop.

Serving up a slice of kindness

In his Facebook post, Mr Kolstad appealed directly to those taking food from the dumpster, urging them to come to him instead.

“Please do not eat out of our dumpster. Nobody deserves that. If you are that desperate for food, please come ask,” he wrote.

For those too embarrassed, he offered the option of leaving a note or calling so he could discreetly set aside a small pizza or leftovers.

His message struck a chord in the community, and local residents and even nearby businesses began stepping forward to help.

Within days, donations began arriving, and by early August Mr Kolstad had raised more than US$3,000 (S$3,900).

A month later, the amount had grown to about US$4,000 (S$5,100).

Part of the funds were directed to Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA), a food bank serving Columbia Heights and surrounding areas.

‘I can’t sit in a building full of food & watch somebody starve’

Mr Kolstad also shared a note from a large family who had received his help, thanking him for providing food during a difficult time.

Reflecting on why he felt compelled to act, Mr Kolstad said:

You’re sitting outside, you got nothing to eat and somebody’s willing to hand you something hot and fresh as opposed to straight out of the trash? I imagine that makes a pretty big difference in your day.

Although he has never faced hunger himself, Mr Kolstad says he has worked alongside people who have — and that experience shaped his decision.

“I can’t sit in a building full of food and watch somebody starve in my parking lot,” he said.

