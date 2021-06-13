PM Spends Last Leave Day Doing One Of His Favourite Pastimes

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said he would be on leave this week, and would be spending most of his time at home.

However, the previous time he was on leave, Mr Lee spent some time going jalan jalan in Singapore’s nature parks and taking beautiful photos.

This time, it seems he couldn’t resist partaking in one of his favourite pastimes again, and taking more stunning photos.

PM Lee thanks Singaporeans for bearing with measures

In a Facebook post on Sunday (13 Jun), PM Lee noted that it was the day before some restrictions would be lifted as Singapore moves into Phase 3 (Heightened Alert).

Notably, we’ll be allowed to gather in groups of up to 5, though dining out still won’t be allowed.

The PM thanked Singaporeans for bearing with the tightened measures in the past month.

But he said we’ll have to carry on with our lives under the new normal as such disruptions will happen from time to time.

Stepping out for fresh air & exercise

On the last day of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), Mr Lee decided to step out for fresh air and exercise in a nature park – one of his favourite things to do.

One of the places he visited is Camp Road, near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). There, he spotted a woman walking her dog.

In his caption, he advised people to stay vigilant and follow the rules although groups of up to 5 are allowed.

He also went to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where he “spied” on several people enjoying picnics on the grass.

We wonder if any of them realised they were being watched by our PM.

In his caption, he didn’t mention whether he found anybody breaking social distancing measures.

He just advised the public to check how crowded parks and green spaces are before visiting.

He then saw a group of women taking part in a socially distanced yoga class.

Noting that they were safely spaced out, Mr Lee said we have to adapt to carry on our usual activities in the new normal.

PM takes stunning nature shots

Mr Lee also took some stunning photos of natural sights like this ginger flower.

In his caption, he informed us that unopened buds of this flower may be used to add flavour to rojak – something even hardcore foodies may not know.

Amazingly, he also managed to get close enough to this monitor lizard to take this shot that would make any wildlife photographer proud.

He then advised the public to keep a safe distance from the creatures – we hope he didn’t get too close himself, or his zoom lens is indeed powerful.

Somewhat less dangerous are these alluring black swans Mr Lee caught preparing for a snooze.

How did he know this? Because they’re both standing on 1 leg, he informed us.

At 1st sight, many might be able to identity what part of which plant this is.

Mr Lee said they’re organically grown bananas that haven’t ripened yet.

Lastly, while not a totally natural scene, the PM shared a snap of an artwork painted on some rocks.

He was clearly impressed by the creativity and skill of the artist, who used the rocks’ contours to make the kampung houses seem life-like.

PM is an amazing photographer

Our PM is really an amazing photographer with an eye for interesting objects and the best angles.

We’re glad that he managed to get a well-deserved break, and managed to spend time in the outdoors with nature.

Given his skills, perhaps one day he could even publish a photography book so Singaporeans can have a copy of his photos.

