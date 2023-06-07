PM Lee Confirms He’s Finally Covid-19 Free, Has Lunch With Indonesian President Jokowi

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PM Lee Declared Covid-19 Free After Double Virus Scare

The Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore Mr Lee Hsien Loong confirmed today (7 June) that he is finally Covid-19 free.

He shared the good news in a Facebook post, where he also announced his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as President Jokowi.

Already back at work after his recovery, PM Lee appeared to be in good spirits as he shook hands with his regional counterpart.

PM Lee recovers from Covid-19 after rebound scare

On Wednesday (7 June) evening, PM Lee took to Facebook to confirm that he’s finally Covid-19 free.

The announcement came less than a week after he shared that he had tested positive for the virus again, in a rare rebound case.

Despite the double infection scare, the PM seemed to be in good spirits in his latest photo, a positive sign that he has indeed recovered.

Meets with Indonesian President after recovery

While most of us may dread returning to work after recovering from an illness, PM Lee was already back at the grind.

Along with news of his recovery, he posted about his meeting with Indonesian President Jokowi, on Wednesday (7 June).

The two, along with the President’s wife, Ibu Iriana, apparently had chicken rice for lunch together.

PM Lee explained that President Jokowi is in town for “the Ecosperity Conference, an annual event on sustainable development organised by Temasek”.

He spoke at the conference, emphasising Indonesia’s commitment to sustainable development in its new capital city, Nusantara.

Hope PM Lee stays in the pink of health

Seeing PM Lee back to his spritely self again is certainly heartening, as he gets back to his duties as Prime Minister.

Hopefully, he’ll continue having a clean bill of health.

With Singapore’s presidential election due to happen not long from now, there’ll surely be lots to do.

