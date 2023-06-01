PM Lee Tests Covid-19 Positive Again, Doctors Say It’s A Rebound Case

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PM Lee Is Covid-19 Positive Again

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared on Facebook on Thursday (1 June) that he has tested positive for Covid-19 yet again.

This comes days after he tested negative from his first infection.

In his latest update, PM Lee wrote that this is due to a “Covid rebound”, but he is feeling fine.

Recovered from Covid-19 days ago

Previously, PM Lee tested positive for Covid-19 on 22 May. This was his first-ever infection.

On Sunday (28 May), he shared that he tested negative and was cleared to return to work. He was meant to attend the bicentennial celebrations of Raffles Institution that day.

Although he had tested Covid-19 negative by then, his doctors advised him to take the weekend to recuperate before going back to work.

Unfortunately, he tested positive four days after getting the all-clear.

PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 again, is a ‘Covid rebound’

In his latest Facebook post, PM Lee wrote, “I feel fine, but I am afraid I have turned COVID-19 positive again.”

He explained that, according to his doctors, this is a case of a Covid-19 rebound. Apparently, this happens in about 5% to 10% of cases. The virus is still infectious in such cases, but the risk is not as high as the initial infection.

PM Lee’s doctors have hence advised him to self-isolate until his Antigen Rapid Test (ART) comes out negative.

The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to attending the consecration ceremony of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple along Tank Road on Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, he must now miss it to keep the people around him safe.

“My apologies to the organisers, and to all those attending the ceremony. I wish everyone a very successful consecration and celebration!”

