PM Lee Congratulates New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri On Appointment

Besides struggling to keep Covid-19 under control, Malaysia has been experiencing political turmoil that led to the resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Muhyiddin Yassin.

After just 17 months – the shortest reign for a Malaysian PM – Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob took Muhyiddin’s place and was officially sworn in as Malaysia’s PM on Saturday (21 Aug).

On Sunday (22 Aug), PM Lee called Mr Ismail to congratulate him on becoming Malaysia’s 9th PM.

Taking a jab at Malaysia’s volatile political situation, many joked that PM Lee might have to make similar calls almost every year.

PM Lee congratulates Ismail Sabri on becoming Malaysia’s PM

After a week of political turmoil, Mr Ismail was sworn in as Malaysia’s PM on Saturday (21 Aug).

Just a day later, PM Lee shared that he had called Mr Ismail to congratulate him on his new appointment.

He also shared pictures of them on the phone.

In his Facebook post, PM Lee said Malaysia and Singapore enjoy “deep, warm, and multi-faceted relations” due to our common interests and our people with familial ties across the border.

He continued, stating that they have always worked closely on shared challenges, including during the pandemic.

PM Lee said Mr Ismail had co-chaired the Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee on Covid-19 to oversee the continued movement of people and goods across borders.

He expressed confidence in Mr Ismail and believed our countries’ relationship will continue flourishing under his leadership.

PM Lee also invited Mr Ismail to visit Singapore soon to discuss how our countries can better work together.

Netizens joke PM Lee has to call again soon

As he takes on the mantle of PM, Mr Ismail faces a tall order. Malaysia is still beset by political turmoil, surging Covid-19 infections, and a pandemic-battered economy.

And it seems many netizens aren’t convinced he’s here to stay.

In response to PM Lee’s post, many joked that he will have to pick up the phone and congratulate another PM next year.

This netizen went as far as to say that he will have to do it every 6 months.

Someone also pointed out that since 2004, beginning from Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, PM Lee has seen 5 different Malaysian PMs during his 17 years in office.

He has even edged out his father, Lee Kuan Yew, who went through 4 different Malaysian PMs during his 31 years as PM.

Wishing Mr Ismail and his team all the best

Political uncertainty and the perceived failure of handling the pandemic has netizens wondering how many more times they’re going to get a new PM.

He certainly has his hands full as he tries to unite Malaysia, lift the country out of its struggles, and gain the confidence of his people.

We wish Mr Ismail and his team all the best as he begins serving Malaysia as PM.

