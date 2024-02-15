PM Lee congratulates Indonesian defence minister Prabowo for strong showing in presidential election

PM Lee congratulates Prabowo Subianto for strong performance in Indonesian presidential election

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Prabowo Subianto for his strong showing in the ongoing Indonesian presidential election.

From the quick count results, Prabowo, the country’s defence minister, had secured almost two-thirds of the votes, making him a frontrunner.

In response to MS News’ queries, PM Lee’s Press Secretary shared that the pair conversed about the “excellent state of bilateral relations” between Singapore and Indonesia.

Prabowo likely to win Indonesian presidential election

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that based on independent quick counts, Prabowo had secured over 58% of the votes.

The counts were conducted by esteemed pollsters, including Litbang Kompas and the Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI).

On the other hand, his rivals did not fare as well — Anies Baswedan held about 25% of the votes, while Ganjar Pranowo had 16%.

However, although the official results may take weeks to finalise, both rivals asserted that the fight has not yet ended.

Notably, they also made allegations concerning potential electoral fraud.

PM Lee & Prabowo discussed strengthening collaborative efforts

In a phone call, PM Lee congratulated Prabowo on his impressive showing.

The Press Secretary highlighted that PM Lee and Prabowo talked about amplifying collaborative efforts between Singapore and Indonesia.

Notably, she mentioned that they saw eye to eye when it came to identifying new areas where they could strengthen their cooperation.

Furthermore, PM Lee had called Indonesian President Joko Widodo to congratulate him on the “smooth and successful conduct” of the polls in Indonesia.

The spokesperson added that during their tenures, they worked together to enhance the harmonious relations between both countries by resolving “longstanding bilateral issues”.

They also “charted new areas of cooperation in sustainability, digital economy, and human capital development”.

Featured image adapted from Bloomberg and MINDEF Singapore.