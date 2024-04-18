PM Lee receives Temasek Sword, SPF’s highest honour, in appreciation of support

PM Lee receives Temasek Sword from SPF in honour of his support over the years

On Wednesday (17 April), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong received the prestigious Temasek Sword, the highest honour granted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

How Kwang Hwee, President of the Mess Committee and Deputy Commissioner of Police, presented the sword to him.

This was done in appreciation of the unwavering support that PM Lee has given to the SPF over the decades.

The presentation took place at a Dining-In hosted at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess (SPOM).

A longstanding tradition, the formal banquet honours distinguished guests who have made noteworthy contributions to the SPF.

Last attended a Police Dining-In in 2014

In a media release, the SPF highlighted that PM Lee last attended a Police Dining-In in 2014.

With his recent announcement that he will be handing over the baton to Deputy PM (DPM) Lawrence Wong one month from now, it thus decided to host another banquet to honour him.

The Temasek Sword presented to PM Lee is a commemorative sword commissioned by the Mess for esteemed guests.

The Commissioners’ Series features the names of former Police Commissioners engraved onto the blade.

In a Facebook post, the SPF revealed that in 2014, the PM spoke about two key areas that the police should always maintain.

Firstly, it should upkeep the “highest standards of integrity, commitment and professionalism” to cement the public’s trust.

Secondly, PM Lee urged the SPF to continue investing in technology so that the latest threats can be handled effectively.

SPF also thanked PM Lee and the Singapore Parliament for recognising it as a “world-class agency” during the Parliamentary Motion in 2021.

Banquet featured Gurkha Pipers’ performance & toast to PM Lee

Over 100 guests and SPF officers were present at the event.

During the banquet, PM Lee spoke to police officers about current issues, such as scams and developments in the SPF.

Apart from the presentation of the Temasek Sword, Gurkha Pipers graced the event with a set performed around the dining hall.

Glasses were also raised in a toast to PM Lee.

PM Lee expresses appreciation to SPF

Reflecting on the event in his own Facebook post, PM Lee expressed his gratitude to “all SPF officers, past and present, for their hard work, dedication, vigilance, and loyalty”.

He added that he is happy that the SPF has exceeded his expectations since he spoke at his last SPF dining-in a decade ago.

“According to recent surveys, Singaporean’s level of trust in the police is among the highest in the world,” he noted. “This is a remarkable achievement.”

PM Lee also expressed confidence in the SPF, stating his belief that despite uncertainties and evolving threats, the force will continue to ascend to greater heights.

Also read: Top 5 memorable moments of Lee Hsien Loong, from viral selfie to his ‘magic cup’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.