PM Lee On Leave From 19 Dec, Teo Chee Hean & Lawrence Wong Will Be Acting PMs

PM Lee Will Go On Leave From 19 To 31 Dec After Tokyo Trip

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has had a busy year, between managing the affairs of his MPs, issuing a writ for the Presidential Election and marking his father’s 100th birthday.

He will now take a well-deserved break by going on leave from 19 Dec.

His duties will be temporarily taken over by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

PM Lee to go on leave, says PMO

The news was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on Monday (18 Dec).

It said PM Lee will go on leave for the rest of the year.

Specifically, his leave period will be from 19 to 31 Dec.

Teo Chee Hean & Lawrence Wong will be Acting PMs

In his absence, Mr Lee will be covered by two senior members of his Cabinet.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, will be Acting PM from 19 to 26 Dec.

Mr Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, will then be Acting PM from 27 to 31 Dec.

The PM had previously said in November that he would hand over leadership of the People’s Action Party (PAP) to DPM Wong before the next General Election.

Mr Wong was named as the leader of the 4G team last year and is thus in line to be Singapore’s future PM.

May PM Lee’s leave be restful

Mr Lee is currently in Tokyo attending the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, said the PMO.

During his visit, he met Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

His working trip to Japan will end today (18 Dec), after which he will be going on leave.

During this time, don’t bet against him going jalan jalan and taking some more nice snaps for the photo album.

We wish him a restful leave.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.