PM Lee Will Go On Leave From 13-19 Jun, Lawrence Wong To Be Acting PM

PM Lee Plans To Go Jalan Jalan While On Leave, DPM Wong Will Be Acting PM For 1st Time

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has had a busy week.

Besides meeting Japan’s Prime Minister during his official visit to Singapore, he also met defence ministers from three countries who were here for the Shangri-La Dialogue.

He will now take a well-deserved break by going on leave from 13 to 19 Jun.

Newly promoted Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be Acting PM during this period.

PM Lee on leave for 1 week

In a Facebook post on Sunday (12 Jun), PM Lee said he would go on local leave for one week.

His leave period starts tomorrow (13 Jun), and will end next Sunday (19 Jun).

As he will be staying in Singapore during this time, he plans to do mundane things like catching up on his reading.

PM Lee will go jalan jalan

However, we do know that Mr Lee enjoys a jalan jalan outdoors, so he’s also planning to do that.

Those who want to catch a glimpse of him out and about may want to note that he attached a photo of the Kingfisher Wetlands at the Gardens by the Bay, taken by himself.

Is this a hint that he may go there for his jalan jalan?

He only said that he’ll update Singaporeans if he comes across anything interesting, and urged everyone to “stay safe and healthy”.

DPM Wong will be Acting PM

The previous time Mr Lee went on leave in Dec 2021, no Acting Prime Minister was appointed.

This time round, things will be different.

According to a short statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, DPM Wong will be Acting PM throughout this period.

Wong promoted to DPM on 13 Jun

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, is set to be promoted to DPM on 13 Jun.

Now it turns out that not only will be assume that weighty position, he’ll also temporarily take over the reins of the PM on the same day.

The promotion comes after he was chosen as the People’s Action Party’s (PAP’s) 4G leader in Apr.

May PM Lee’s leave be restful

Even our Prime Minister needs a break once in a while, so we hope Mr Lee has a restful leave.

Singaporeans may also look forward to catching sight of him as he goes jalan jalan — or perhaps even be snapped by him in one of his photos.

We wish Mr Wong all the best in his week as Acting PM.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.