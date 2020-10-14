Shy 13-Year-Old Wrote E-Mails To Strangers To Raise Money For PMD Accident Victim

Late last year, Singapore banned e-scooters on footpaths after a string of accidents involving Personal Mobility Devices (PMD).

57-year-old Mdm Ang was a victim of one such PMD accident in Sep 2016.

Unfortunately, the accident left her with brain damage and she is now unable to communicate and even require assistance for simple daily activities. Her hospitalisation has also left the family with hefty medical bills.

After hearing of Mdm Ang’s unfortunate plight, 13-year-old Sophia decided to do something about it.

With her mother’s help, she started a crowdfunding campaign to alleviate Mdm Ang’s financial situation.

Eventually, the girl managed to raise $164,129 for the 57-year-old and her family.

13-year-old starts crowdfunding page to raise funds

Sophia may just be 13 years old, but she felt a strong calling to help after learning of Mdm Ang’s accident.

Hence, she started a crowdfunding page for Mdm Ang this August.

Although she describes herself as a shy girl, her bid to raise funds for Mdm Ang showed the courage and drive she had within her.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Sophia was extremely driven by the cause and worked hard to raise funds. She even engaged her school and wrote e-mails to strangers.

With the help of her family, Sophia raised money through her school, social media, and from word of mouth.

They also actively publicised the campaign at clinics and eateries.

Their hard work eventually paid off. In just 2 months, Sophia received donations from 1,459 contributors amounting to a whopping $164,129.

Sophia said the journey taught her just how much humility, thick-skin, and pro-activeness it takes to fundraise.

PMD Accident in 2016 left Mdm Ang with brain damage

Back in 2016, Mdm Ang was going about her errands in Pasir Ris when she was struck by an e-scooter, reported ST.

The impact caused her to fall and her head subsequently hit the ground. To stem the bleeding in her brain, Mdm Ang had to undergo emergency surgery.

However, Mdm Ang continues to suffer from brain damage.

Even today, Mdm Ang is unable to speak, read, or write. She also needs help with simple daily activities like eating, getting dressed, and going to the bathroom.

Mdm Ang’s disabilities are reportedly permanent.

Family left with heavy financial burdens

The PMD accident also left Mdm Ang’s family with heavy financial burdens.

Although Mdm Ang was to be awarded $445,000 in damages, the e-scooter rider did not have sufficient money to pay the sum and has not offered compensations, reports ST.

Hospitalisation, rehabilitation, and living costs had reportedly cost $60,000.

The family also had to hire a domestic helper to take care of Mdm Ang’s daily needs.

For Mdm Ang’s husband, Mr Leong, who makes $2,000 to $3,000 a month, this was a huge struggle.

Although Sophia’s crowdfunding effort is not a long-term solution, they definitely help alleviate the family’s financial predicament significantly.

Mdm Ang is also currently receiving medical subsidies from the Community Health Assistance Scheme.

Hope 13-year-old Sophia’s efforts inspire others

Kudos to Sophia for all that she has done for Mdm Ang.

Her hard work and drive for the cause is something we could all learn from and shows age is nothing but a number if we are determined to help others

Our hearts go out to Mdm Ang and her family who continue to suffer the consequences years after the accident.

We hope Sophia’s story inspires more people to take the initiative and help out families in need.

