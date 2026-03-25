Man seen riding PMD inside Sheng Siong supermarket, netizen claims he is ‘able-bodied’

Shopper spotted using PMD inside Sheng Siong, netizens debate regarding disability

A man was spotted riding a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) inside a Sheng Siong supermarket, sparking debate online.

The incident was shared on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (18 Mar).

According to the post, the man was seen moving around the supermarket on his PMD while shopping.

OP claims man could walk normally

In videos shared online, the man was seen riding through the aisles while holding packets of Milo.

In another clip, the PMD user was seen standing at the Milo section, browsing items without any visible difficulty.

The OP also filmed him walking around the area unaided.

“Well-abled body riding a PMD right into and inside Sheng Siong!” the OP captioned the post.

Netizens divided over possible ‘hidden disability’

The post quickly drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Some urged caution, suggesting the man could have a hidden condition that is not immediately visible.

One commenter noted that certain individuals may struggle with prolonged standing or walking, even if they appear physically fine.

However, they pointed out that PMDs may be misused and cause disruptions in small areas.

Others, however, felt the man was simply “lazy” and questioned why someone who appears able-bodied would rely on a PMD.

The OP later claimed they had observed the man for about 30 minutes, alleging he showed “no sign of disability” and could “dash” around.

LTA to tighten regulations of PMD use

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that it will be introducing new regulations to manage the misuse of PMDs.

From 1 June 2026, users must have a valid Certificate of Medical Need to use mobility scooters on public paths.

Seniors aged 70 and above, as well as individuals under the Ministry of Health (MOH) disability schemes, will be exempted.

“These measures aim to prevent misuse of mobility scooters by able-bodied individuals, improve path safety, and reduce the risk of fires from non-compliant devices,” LTA said in their news release.

From 27 Feb, users can obtain certification through an Assessment for Mobility Scooter (AMS) conducted by a doctor, an Occupational Therapist (OT), or a General Practitioner (GP).

LTA said these measures aim to reduce misuse by able-bodied individuals, improve path safety, and lower fire risks from non-compliant devices.

Enforcement officers will be allowed to check users’ eligibility and will focus on those who appear able-bodied.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: LTA uncovers 477 offences & seizes 178 devices in crackdown on errant active mobility users

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.