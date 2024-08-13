Rachael Lillis, who voiced ‘Pokémon’ characters Misty & Jessie, dies at 46 after battling breast cancer

Rachael Lillis, the voice behind ‘Pokémon’ characters Misty & Jessie, dies at 46

Rachael Lillis, the American voice actress renowned for bringing to life iconic ‘Pokémon’ characters such as Misty, Jessie, and Jigglypuff in the English dub of the series, has died aged 46 after a battle with breast cancer.

Her passing on Saturday (10 August), was confirmed by loved ones, leading to an outpouring of tributes from fans and friends.

Diagnosed with cancer in May

Veronica Taylor, the voice of Ash Ketchum and a close friend of Ms. Lillis, announced the news on X, expressing deep sorrow and remembering Lillis as “an extraordinary talent” whose “bright light shone through her voice”.

Taylor also shared that Lillis had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Laurie Orr, Lillis’ sister, initiated a GoFundMe campaign in May to assist with medical expenses, which has since raised US$100,536 (S$133,000).

Following Lillis’ death, Orr updated the fundraiser page to express her grief and the suddenness of the loss.

She also shared that the funds would now go towards covering remaining medical bills, the memorial service, and donations to cancer research in Lillis’ memory.

Fans & friends pay tribute on social media

According to The Guardian, Lillis lent her voice to more than 400 episodes of ‘Pokémon’, bringing to life beloved character such as Misty, one of Ash Ketchum’s best friends, and Jessie, one-half of the bumbling villainous Team Rocket duo.

Her talent extended beyond these roles as she also voiced several Pokémon — including Jigglypuff — and contributed to other series like ‘Hunter x Hunter’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’.

Following the news of her passing, fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes and memories.

Eric Stuart, the voice behind James of Team Rocket and a long-time collaborator, reflected on Lillis’ humour, kindness, and friendship.

He also encouraged fans to honour her legacy by revisiting the original ‘Pokémon’ series.

A spokesperson from The Pokémon Company International released a statement on Tuesday (13 Aug), expressing deep sadness over Lillis’ passing.

The statement highlighted how her performances “will be cherished by . . . many fans” and “remembered for generations to come”.

