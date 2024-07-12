‘The Shining’ actress Shelley Duvall dies aged 75 from health complications

American actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75 years old

American actress Shelley Duvall has passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday (11 July).

A spokesperson for the actress, Gary Springer, told the Hollywood Reporter that she died in her sleep while at home in Blanco, Texas due to complications from diabetes, which she suffered from.

Dan Gilroy, who has been her partner since 1989, also spoke on her passing, stating:

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

Ms Duvall broke out into the scene in the 1970s in frequent collaborations with film director Robert Altman, and had since established quite a career for herself.

Her star-studded filmography includes “3 Women” (1977), “Nashville” (1975) and “Roxanne” (1987).

Ms Duvall’s most iconic moment on the big screen, however, had to be her role in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” (1980).

Acting alongside Jack Nicholson, Ms Duvall put on one of the most spellbinding performances in the horror genre as the former’s wife in the film.

Filming the movie also took its toll on her, according to the BBC.

Ms Duvall had once explained, “I had to cry 12 hours a day, all day long, the last nine months straight, five or six days a week.”

Her acting roles eventually dwindled in the 1990s, before she took to the big screen for the last time in “The Forest Hills” (2023).

Tributes pour in for prolific actress

Tributes have poured in for the late Ms Duvall since the news of her passing.

These came from her peers in the industry and fellow actors she inspired with her performances over the years.

Stephen King, the author of “The Shining” novel — which was later adapted into a film — expressed his sorrow over her passing.

He took to X to state, “Very sorry Shelly Duvall has passed. Wonderful, talented, underused actor.”

In addition, American actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted a tribute on Instagram, describing Ms Duvall as a “legend.”

“Shelly was a great example to me,” she said.

“She showed that you could change and grow and develop and, of course, now we see so many wonderful actresses and actors become producers and directors and creators.”

One of Ms Duvall’s closest friends in recent years was a young woman named Sarah, who also runs a fan account for her.

In a post on X as reported by The Sun, she said, “Shelley was having difficulties with her health over the past few months and I visited with her often.”

“I’ll always be grateful for the memories I created with her and that I was able to give her comfort and companionship,” Sarah added.

Featured image adapted from @rewindoflivingdead on Instagram and People.