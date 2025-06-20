Parent in Taiwan reportedly hires pole dancers as son’s ‘graduation gift’, police called

Pole dancers hired to perform outside school in Taiwan after student’s graduation, draw large crowd

A junior high school graduation in Taichung took a jaw-dropping turn when scantily clad pole dancers suddenly appeared outside the school gates, performing sultry routines to electronic music trucks in broad daylight.

Surprisingly, the performance was allegedly arranged by a student’s parent as a “graduation gift”, reported Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA).

Students greeted with surprise show by pole dancers after graduation

The bizarre incident took place on the morning of 11 June, just as students were leaving the school grounds.

The school had just wrapped up its graduation ceremony when students exiting the premises were greeted by an unexpected spectacle.

Outside the school gates were pole dancers in revealing outfits twirling and posing provocatively on trucks blaring music that were parked directly in front.

Some students appeared stunned, while others pulled out their phones to record the performance, according to the local media.

Parents and onlookers reportedly joined the large crowd, adding to the commotion.

Police called after complaints

The local police told CNA that they received a complaint at around 10.22am that two jeeps were causing a public disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found large crowds gathered and two vehicles matching the description in the report.

By then, the show had ended.

In a subsequent press release, the school confirmed that after its graduation ceremony ended, two electronic music trucks with dancers had begun performing on the public road on both sides of the school gate.

This drew the attention of students and parents alike.

The trucks left the scene after the police arrived.

School to strengthen communication

Surprisingly, it was revealed that a parent of a graduating student had organised the pole-dancing show to mark their child’s milestone.

The school stressed that it had no prior knowledge of the show and no similar incidents had ever occurred during previous graduations.

It pledged to strengthen communication with students and parents, reminding all parties that graduation celebrations should remain appropriate, lawful, and respectful to the school community and its surroundings.

