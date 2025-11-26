Sengkang police appeal for information on 2 teens involved in shoplifting cases

Police seek two youths over separate shoplifting cases in Sengkang and Fernvale

The police are appealing for information on two youths linked to separate shoplifting incidents reported in Sengkang and Fernvale.

Both appeals were issued by the Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) on Monday (24 Nov).

Girl sought over Unity Pharmacy theft at Rivervale Drive

At 2.08pm, Sengkang NPC released an appeal for a female youth seen carrying a tote bag and wearing a sweater.

According to the post, officers are seeking her assistance regarding a shop theft at Unity Pharmacy, located at Block 118 Rivervale Drive.

The incident occurred on 20 Oct 2025 at around 6.04pm.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit details anonymously via iWitness.

All information will be kept confidential.

Male youth wanted over Sheng Siong shoplifting at Fernvale Street

Just a minute earlier, at 2.07pm, the NPC posted another appeal, this time for a male youth dressed in all black with dyed blonde hair.

He is wanted in connection with a shoplifting case at the Sheng Siong supermarket at Block 473 Fernvale Street.

The alleged offence took place on 22 Oct 2025 at about 9.43pm.

Members of the public who can identify him are encouraged to contact the police through the same hotline or online channels.

Both appeals stressed that all information provided will remain strictly confidential.

Anyone who recognises either youth is urged to step forward to assist with investigations.

