Thai police raid residence after gambling report, people turn out to be playing board game

Group of people spooked by police raid while playing board game at home

A hilarious moment occurred in Thailand when police raided a group of people playing a board game at home.

Earlier this week, TikTok user @nnannthc uploaded the 20-second video of her and her friends getting raided by the officers.

In the clip, a group of five people can be seen playing the game on the floor of what appears to be a brightly lit living room.

Moments later, five police officers suddenly appear — rushing towards the transparent sliding doors.

As the door slides open, one man in the group can be heard gasping in shock.

“We almost got arrested because of a board game,” the in-video caption reads.

Someone mistook them for gambling

According to Thai news outlet Channel 7, the group were playing a board game called Muffin Time, which involves using cards.

This apparently caused a passerby to mistakenly think they were gambling, prompting them to call the police.

Without hesitation, the police arrived and burst into the house to conduct a raid.

The group was shocked and visibly panicked at first, but quickly regained their composure and explained that they were simply playing a card-based board game, not gambling.

The police then understood the misunderstanding and left peacefully.

“Someone reported us, thinking we were gambling. We explained it was just a board game, and it was all a misunderstanding. The police left after that. It was definitely the board game’s fault,” the OP explained in a follow-up video.

Netizens amused by group’s reaction

Following the clip, many netizens jokingly commented on their reaction of shock.

One TikTok user said the board game was the one to blame.

Meanwhile, another netizen questioned if the informant would be charged for reporting false information.

One netizen also remarked that the officers must have been embarrassed by their mistake.

Featured image adapted from @nnannthc on TikTok.