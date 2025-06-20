Thai police raid residence after gambling report, people turn out to be playing board game

police board game

International Latest News

The whole debacle was caught on camera.

By - 20 Jun 2025, 6:28 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Group of people spooked by police raid while playing board game at home

A hilarious moment occurred in Thailand when police raided a group of people playing a board game at home.

Earlier this week, TikTok user @nnannthc uploaded the 20-second video of her and her friends getting raided by the officers.

In the clip, a group of five people can be seen playing the game on the floor of what appears to be a brightly lit living room.

Moments later, five police officers suddenly appear — rushing towards the transparent sliding doors.

police board game

Source: @nnannthc on TikTok

As the door slides open, one man in the group can be heard gasping in shock.

“We almost got arrested because of a board game,” the in-video caption reads.

Someone mistook them for gambling

According to Thai news outlet Channel 7, the group were playing a board game called Muffin Time, which involves using cards.

This apparently caused a passerby to mistakenly think they were gambling, prompting them to call the police.

Without hesitation, the police arrived and burst into the house to conduct a raid.

The group was shocked and visibly panicked at first, but quickly regained their composure and explained that they were simply playing a card-based board game, not gambling.

The police then understood the misunderstanding and left peacefully.

“Someone reported us, thinking we were gambling. We explained it was just a board game, and it was all a misunderstanding. The police left after that. It was definitely the board game’s fault,” the OP explained in a follow-up video.

Netizens amused by group’s reaction

Following the clip, many netizens jokingly commented on their reaction of shock.

One TikTok user said the board game was the one to blame.

thai police board game

Source: TikTok
Translation: The board game was obviously the reason.

Meanwhile, another netizen questioned if the informant would be charged for reporting false information.

police board game

Source: TikTok
Translation: In this case, will the person who filed a report face a charge for reporting false information?

One netizen also remarked that the officers must have been embarrassed by their mistake.

Source: TikTok
Translation: They must have felt embarrassed, LOL.

Also read: Teens in Thailand accidentally break restaurant barrier, bow in front of CCTV to apologise

Teens in Thailand accidentally break restaurant barrier, bow in front of CCTV to apologise

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @nnannthc on TikTok.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
  • More From Author