Police dog in China airport alerts staff by sniffing woman’s suitcase nonstop, turns out it’s full of snacks

Police dog begins sniffing suitcase non-stop, only for officer to discover snacks inside

A police dog at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in China caused a hilarious commotion after it became obsessed with a passenger’s suitcase, sniffing it nonstop and refusing to leave it alone.

But when officers finally opened the luggage, they didn’t find drugs or contraband — instead, the suitcase was stuffed entirely with snacks.

The hilarious scene, caught on video, quickly went viral, with netizens cracking jokes about the dog being greedy for treats.

According to NetEase News, the incident happened on 19 Aug as a woman was preparing to go through airport security.

The trained police dog suddenly stopped in its tracks, intensely sniffing the woman’s suitcase and signalling to its handler that something was amiss.

Security staff swiftly followed protocol, opening the luggage for inspection — only to find no prohibited items at all.

Instead, the suitcase was packed to the brim with every snack imaginable: chips, biscuits, chocolate, and more, all neatly arranged inside.

It soon became clear that the strong smell of the snacks had caught the dog’s attention.

It didn’t take long for everyone at the scene — including passengers and security officers — to burst into laughter.

Airport personnel even joked that the dog must be spoiled by snacks and had reached a “new level of sniffing”.

Netizens suspect contraband hidden inside

Online, reactions were just as lively. Some netizens found the situation hilarious, saying the police dog was simply greedy.

But others wondered how a professionally trained sniffer dog could get distracted by food. One joked, “The dog is unqualified. How could it get a job?”

More sceptical users even suggested that packing an entire suitcase with snacks seemed suspicious, speculating that something illegal could have been hidden inside.

Featured image adapted from NetEase News and @江西旅游广播 on Douyin.