Full-Time NSF Tries To Obtain Free Sexual Services Using Police ID, Confesses To Crime

Full-Time National Serviceman Attempts To Get Free Sexual Services Using Police ID

Recently, a man in Singapore pleaded guilty in court to using his police warrant card to obtain sexual favours.

The 20-year-old national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) apparently solicited a social escort in November 2022 while off duty.

At the time, he was a ground response force officer at Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre.

20-year-old pleads guilty in court to corruption charge

Based on a report by The Straits Times, 20-year-old full-time NSF Fahd Siddiqui confessed his crime in court on Tuesday (4 Apr).

He pleaded guilty to attempting to obtain gratification in the form of sexual services.

According to ST, Fahd committed the crime on 1 Nov 2022.

He had allegedly identified as a policeman and threatened to report the escort if she didn’t agree to an ‘arrangement’.

Solicits social escort & tries to get free sexual services

ST reported that Fahd first enquired about the woman’s services through a number on the online classifieds website Locanto, and learned that she charged S$400 for her services.

Thereafter, he paid the woman a visit to her room in Robertson Quay Hotel at around 9pm, while he was off duty.

However, upon his arrival, he told the woman that she was not the person he saw in the advertisement.

He then left the room but returned shortly after.

Taking out his police warrant card this time, Fahd proclaimed that he would report the woman to the police unless they came to an ‘arrangement’.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) reportedly told the court, “(She) understood this to mean that if she provided him with free sexual services, the accused would not report her to the police.”

The woman then allegedly started crying and telling Fahd that she only recently arrived in Singapore.

After she said that, Fahd left the room without obtaining any sexual services.

Court assessing man for probation & reformative training

According to TODAY, Fahd committed the same offence with two other escorts on 4 Nov 2022 at Hotel Grand Pacific.

Following the incident, Fahd had since been dismissed from front-line duties.

Additionally, the court is evaluating if Fahd is suitable for probation and reformative training.

Otherwise, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

Henceforth, he will be sentenced on 16 May.

