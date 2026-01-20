Police officer in Japan clings onto hood of fleeing vehicle for 700m to arrest unlicensed driver

Police officer in Japan jumps onto hood of vehicle attempting to flee arrest

A police officer in Japan became the subject of a viral moment after he clung to the hood of a speeding vehicle in an attempt to arrest a fleeing driver.

The incident, which took place on 7 January in Osaka, was captured on security camera footage and has since gone viral.

Officer risks life to stop fleeing car

The incident unfolded at around 5.30pm when two officers attempted to stop a car driving through a shopping street in Osaka, where vehicles were prohibited at the time.

As the officers approached the vehicle, it rapidly sped up and made an abrupt stop. One officer took a few steps back to avoid being hit, but things soon escalated.

The two officers slowly guided the vehicle out. Just as they were at the exit, the driver suddenly made a sharp right turn and began to accelerate in an attempt to flee.

A separate angle shows that he nearly hit a passing bicycle.

The officer in front of the vehicle tried to stop the car by getting in front of it, but by that point, it was too late. As the driver showed no sign of slowing down, the officer quickly jumped on the hood of the vehicle.

He gave the windshield several whacks to get the driver to stop.

However, the driver paid no heed to his warnings and turned right onto a narrow street.

The other officer could be seen chasing after the vehicle on foot to no avail.

According to NHK, the officer hung onto the hood of the vehicle for around 700 metres before he was thrown off, suffering bruises to his hands and knees.

The car then fled the scene.

Man arrested for attempted murder

The driver abandoned his vehicle in an adjacent city some time after the incident, Nippon TV reported.

A woman in her 80s is believed to have been in the vehicle with him at the time.

Fortunately, police were able to apprehend the driver the following day on 8 Jan. He was booked for attempted murder and obstruction of an officer’s duties.

While the driver admitted to knowing the officer was on his hood, he denied any intent to harm him.

