29-Year-Old Man Under Investigation For Jumping In Front Of Car At Serangoon North

Man Who Jumped In Front Of Car At Serangoon Being Investigated

On Monday (26 Sep), a man jumped in front of a car at Serangoon North, but there was no impact as he’d jumped several metres before the car approached.

After sitting there for a while, he apparently walked off. The car driver posted the video of the incident and subsequently made a police report.

Yesterday (1 Oct), the police said that a 29-year-old man is being investigated for a suspected rash act.

Police investigating man who jumped in front of car in Serangoon North for rash act

Police confirmed that the woman had lodged a report on Tuesday (27 Sep).

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the man did not suffer any injuries. But the police clarified that he also did not ask the woman for money, contrary to a social media post alleging that he’d asked her for S$100.

Instead, the man had walked off following the incident.

In closing, the police stressed its zero-tolerance stance on such acts.

The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who endanger public safety.

Footage went viral on social media

At present, the man’s motive for his actions remains unknown.

The man jumped out in front of a car at around 7.02pm on Monday in front of the POPULAR Bookstore headquarters at Serangoon North.

He was seen sitting up after flailing about for a few moments, but wouldn’t move from his spot.

Meanwhile, the driver, seemingly exasperated, asked, “What are you doing?”

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. However, there could easily have been injuries if the driver had failed to stop her car in time.